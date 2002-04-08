SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuidelOrtho Corporation ( QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”), a leading in vitro diagnostics company, today announced it will report financial results for its second quarter 2022 ended July 3, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022.



Following the release of the financial results, QuidelOrtho will hold a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call on the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investor Relations” page of QuidelOrtho’s website at https://ir.quidelortho.com/. Those unable to access the webcast may join the call via phone by dialing 844-200-6205 (domestic) or 929-526-1599 (international) and entering Conference ID number 525922.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the event on the “Investor Relations” page of QuidelOrtho’s website, under the “Events & Presentations” section.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation ( QDEL) unites the power of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics behind a shared mission of developing and manufacturing innovative technologies that raise the performance of diagnostic testing and create better patient outcomes across the entire healthcare continuum.

Ranked among the world’s largest in vitro diagnostics (IVD) providers with more than 120 years of collective experience, we combine industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing with a global footprint in clinical labs and transfusion medicine.

Our company’s comprehensive product portfolio delivers accuracy, speed, automation and access, providing critical information when and where it is needed most. Inspired by a spirit of service, the QuidelOrtho family is committed to enhancing the wellbeing of people worldwide and happy in the knowledge we are making a difference. www.quidelortho.com

