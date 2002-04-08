NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, warrant, unit, and rights of Alberton Acquisition Corporation. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on April 26, 2022 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Zosano Pharma Corporation. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s common stock was suspended on June 13, 2022 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock and Warrant of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 23, 2022 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American depositary shares and warrant of 4D pharma plc. 4D pharma plc’s securities were suspended on July 7, 2022 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrant of Enjoy Technology, Inc. Enjoy Technology, Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 11, 2022 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series .

