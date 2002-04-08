Atlanta, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (: PDM) announced today that the Company has rescheduled the time of its second quarter earnings conference call one hour earlier to 9:00 a.m. Eastern daylight time on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 will still be released on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 16 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com .

