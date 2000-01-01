International Business Machines Corp. ( IBM, Financial) beat its second-quarter earnings estimate by 2 cents per share. Additionally, the company trumped its revenue target by $360 million.

During the quarter, IBM's cloud computing business drove the majority of its growth as its infrastructure business posted revenue of $4.25 billion, a 19% year-over-year increase. Furthermore, the consulting and business software segments picked up the pace, achieving quarterly revenue of $4.81 billion and $6.17 billion.

Despite the earnings beat, I am bearish on IBM's stock.

Why IBM's shares slipped post earnings

IBM dipped after its earnings release, trading down by as much as 3% after hours.

The stock most likely dipped due to a mix of systemic risk and idiosyncratic disbelief. The broader market seems risky as inflation remains resilient and Chinese lockdowns persist. In addition, Monday's market seems like a standard "days of the week" anomaly as many investors cashed out their profits from Friday's broad-based surge.

Key drivers

IBM's cloud infrastructure exposure could sustain long-term growth. However, it is my understanding the company needs to update its offerings to build on its market share. Although the company's Rackspace is growing at more than 20% per year, it only owns approximately 5% of the cloud infrastructure market and is up against a few heavy spenders such as Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial), Amazon ( AMZN, Financial) and Alibaba ( BABA, Financial). As such, we could see IBM spend a significant amount of capital to remain competitive, which is not necessarily beneficial to its investors.



Source: Statista

Furthermore, the company's business software exposure could yield significant results as it is a primary player in a market that is expanding at an annual compound growth rate of 10.6%. Lastly, IBM's consulting segment provides valuable synergies to both its cloud and software businesses; however, I do not see it as a catalyst for change.



Source: Grand View Research

Valuation

My big concern with IBM is its PEG ratio. The PEG ratio of 1.57 implies the company's growth rate is lagging its price-earnings ratio and thus, mean reversion could be in the offing. In addition, the stock is trading at a cyclical price-sales surplus of 2.15 times.

Furthermore, IBM pays a solid dividend with a yield of 4.64%. Nevertheless, the question beckons whether a high dividend payout would be enough to fight potential capital depreciation.

Concluding thoughts

Post-market traders did not react positively to IBM's earnings beat due to the company cutting its cash flow estimates. Key metrics suggest there is reason to be worried as the stock is overvalued and the company is in the midst of a costly scramble to garner market share in the cloud infrastructure space.