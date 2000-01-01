At $82 per share, Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD, Financial) is back down to prices that investors have not seen since mid-2020, despite net income increasing by 50% and revenue nearly doubling since then.

Some believe this decline is justified due to the combination of a general market correction driven by recession fears and a pair of bills called the CHIPS Act and the FABS Act, which aim to provide billions in tax credits and subsidies to U.S. semiconductor companies that make their own chips (a group that includes several of AMD’s competitors but not AMD itself).

While these factors could cause lower profits than otherwise might have been realized in an ideal world with no recessions or financial aid for competitors, I believe the stock has been oversold to the extreme and could provide a rare value opportunity for investors given the company’s long-term growth prospects and growing leadership in chip design.

The outlook remains positive

While some semiconductor companies like Micron ( MU, Financial) expect a short-term slowdown in growth due to general economic pain and recent panic-buying as customers feared supply chain issues would hurt product availability, the long-term outlook for the sector remains positive.

Fortune Business Insights estimates the global semiconductor market will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 9.2% through 2029. Each new generation of consumer electronics requires more chips than the last, and new areas of technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning provide further growth opportunities.

While it is possible that a recession could cause a reduction to investments in new areas of technology, the consumer electronics space is likely to be relatively insulated due to how essential many of these items have become to everyday life in modern society.

AMD itself guides for revenue of $6.5 billion for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, up 69% year over year due to the acquisition of Xilinx as well as higher server, semi-custom and client revenue. For full fiscal 2022, AMD expects revenue to grow 60% to $26.3 billion with Xilinx factored in, up from prior guidance of 31% growth.

Analysts have issued an average revenue estimate of $6.5 billion for the second quarter and $26.2 billion for the full year, as well as an average earnings estimate of $1.03 for the second quarter and $4.40 for the full year. For comparison, second-quarter 2021 earnings per share came in at 58 cents, while fiscal 2021 earnings per share were $2.57.

Xilinx set to accelerate organic growth

AMD’s organic growth would have been stellar on its own, but with the recent acquisition of Xilinx, AMD now owns a large portfolio of reprogrammable chips called field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), which significantly expand the company’s opportunities in data centers and embedded computing.

The all-stock deal, valued at $49 billion, was completed on Feb. 14 and marked the largest chip deal in history. To put this in context, AMD’s total market cap as of this writing is $132.53 billion. The company estimates that Xilinx currently has a total addressable market worth $80 billion, which could expand to $135 billion if its footprints in defense, broadcast and consumer electronics could be further developed.

“The acquisition of Xilinx brings together a highly complementary set of products, customers and markets combined with differentiated IP and world-class talent to create the industry’s high-performance and adaptive computing leader,” AMD CEO Lisa Su said in a statement.

Xilinx’s CEO Victor Peng said, “The rapid expansion of connected devices and data-intensive applications with embedded AI are driving the growing demand for highly efficient and adaptive high-performance computing solutions.”

It is notable that this incredible deal succeeded with very little scrutiny from regulators after Nvidia ( NVDA, Financial) failed to acquire Arm from Softbank ( TSE:9434, Financial) due to pushback from regulators. AMD currently still has the advantage of being a smaller player in the CPU and GPU markets than Intel ( INTC, Financial) and Nvidia, respectively, so there was no need to halt the deal due to fears of anti-competitive practices.

Funding for domestic chipmakers is not a game-changer

At first, it may seem like the potential for legislation to be passed benefitting AMD’s competitors but not AMD itself would be a huge blow to the company’s prospects. However, I do not think this will necessarily be the case.

The CHIPS Act and the FABS Act aim to benefit U.S. semiconductor companies that make their own chips, with the goal of boosting domestic production. Primary beneficiaries of this would include Intel, Micron and Texas Instruments ( TXN, Financial).

One could argue this funding might give America’s domestic chipmakers an unfair advantage, but at the same time, this funding will not immediately negate the fact that companies like AMD benefit from focusing just on design rather than having to worry about production as well.

Outsourcing production to established fabs like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) increases production efficiency and allows chip designers to focus on what they do best. Semiconductor manufacturing is notorious for even a small drop in efficiency being able to topple the profitability of the entire operation.

There is also the semiconductor shortage to consider. The main reason for the push to increase domestic chip production was the chip shortage kicked off by the combination of the pandemic and the explosive growth in the tech industry’s chip consumption.

According to a report from Counterpoint Research, “the global semiconductor shortage could ease in the second half of 2022 as demand-supply gaps decrease.” This report, which concentrated on China, noted the supply-demand imbalance has been shrinking and inventory levels have been increasing.

Thus, it is possible that once the urgency of a supply shortage disappears, the government may be less inclined to give handouts to chipmakers. However, it might still go ahead with the CHIPS and FABS legislation in order to decrease reliance on global markets, or support alternative legislation that would also benefit chip designers like AMD and Nvidia.

Regardless, even if Intel gets extra funding and AMD does not, it will not have any immediate effects on the quality of AMD’s products. It may be a game-changer for those that design and produce their own chips, but not for those who just focus on design. Combine that with the fact it takes years for new chip factories to get up and running and we can see that investors will have plenty of warning if domestic chipmakers get a leg up over purely design-focused competitors.

Valuation significantly underestimates growth

After a 49% decline from all-time highs, AMD has gone from being significantly overvalued to a potential value trap based on the GF Value chart. In other words, the stock is so undervalued that the system flags it as potentially having a good reason for being sold off.

However, given AMD’s growth prospects, I do not think this is a value trap. Part of the reason for the value trap flag comes from the fact that AMD’s share price was so high less than a year ago, leading to an unfavorable historical comparison.

It would probably be fair to argue the stock entered bubble territory back in 2021, but if AMD can produce results that are consistent with its guidance, the valuation could recover to normalized levels in the long term, even if short-term results are negatively impacted by weakness in the general economy.

Takeaway

Overall, AMD is growing faster than the broader semiconductor industry thanks to chip design innovations that have given it a leg up against Intel and Nvidia in certain respects. The stock price has been cut in half from all-time highs due to a general market correction and worries that government funding for domestic chip producers like Intel could hurt its market share.

Now, the stock is not only oversold, it is also being discounted for hypothetical future market share loss that would take several years to develop and that would hinge on Intel improving its designs.