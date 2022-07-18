T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Established in 1985, T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund applies a conservative, value-oriented approach to investing. The fund is part of Baltimore-based asset managemnt firm T. Rowe Price. John Linehan has managed the fund since November 2015.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $16.68Bil. The top holdings were WFC(3.13%), SO(2.92%), and UPS(2.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 675,000 shares in NAS:META, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $193.38 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $167.23 per share and a market cap of $452.58Bil. The stock has returned -50.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-book ratio of 3.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 195,000-share investment in NYSE:UNH. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $502.32 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $519.37 per share and a market cap of $487.26Bil. The stock has returned 23.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-book ratio of 6.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MET by 1,390,000 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.26.

On 07/18/2022, MetLife Inc traded for a price of $59.1 per share and a market cap of $48.06Bil. The stock has returned 2.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MetLife Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:ELV by 170,000 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $494.66.

On 07/18/2022, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $480.8 per share and a market cap of $115.91Bil. The stock has returned 22.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-book ratio of 3.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) bought 4,010,000 shares of NAS:NWSA for a total holding of 13,700,000. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.44.

On 07/18/2022, News Corp traded for a price of $15.71 per share and a market cap of $9.25Bil. The stock has returned -35.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, News Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

