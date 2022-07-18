T. Rowe Price Japan Fund recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) invests substantially all (normally at least 80% of net assets) in a wide range of Japanese companies and industries. The fund seeks to identify companies that can achieve and sustain above-average, long-term earnings growth.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $471.00Mil. The top holdings were 6465(4.96%), 9434(4.18%), and 9432(3.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in TSE:6367 by 97,600 shares. The trade had a 2.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of ¥20599.8.

On 07/18/2022, Daikin Industries Ltd traded for a price of ¥21960 per share and a market cap of ¥46.57Bil. The stock has returned 0.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Daikin Industries Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-book ratio of 3.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in TSE:7269 by 493,300 shares. The trade had a 2.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of ¥3967.16.

On 07/18/2022, Suzuki Motor Corp traded for a price of ¥4329 per share and a market cap of ¥15.23Bil. The stock has returned -2.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Suzuki Motor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in TSE:6861 by 31,500 shares. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of ¥51360.8.

On 07/18/2022, Keyence Corp traded for a price of ¥51580 per share and a market cap of ¥90.64Bil. The stock has returned -10.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keyence Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-book ratio of 5.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.52 and a price-sales ratio of 16.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 245,000 shares in TSE:3088, giving the stock a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of ¥4695.97 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, MatsukiyoCocokara & Co traded for a price of ¥5010 per share and a market cap of ¥5.13Bil. The stock has returned 1.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MatsukiyoCocokara & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.21 and a price-sales ratio of 0.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in TSE:9432 by 484,100 shares. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of ¥3837.13.

On 07/18/2022, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp traded for a price of ¥3915 per share and a market cap of ¥100.49Bil. The stock has returned 39.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.