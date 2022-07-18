Meditor Group Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $202.00Mil. The top holdings were EXEL(79.48%), ESPR(14.05%), and INDA(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Meditor Group Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Meditor Group Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:EXEL by 1,264,000 shares. The trade had a 11.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.64.

On 07/18/2022, Exelixis Inc traded for a price of $21.57 per share and a market cap of $6.92Bil. The stock has returned 28.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exelixis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.87 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Meditor Group Ltd bought 1,650,000 shares of NAS:ESPR for a total holding of 4,468,835. The trade had a 3.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.9.

On 07/18/2022, Esperion Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $6.5 per share and a market cap of $409.54Mil. The stock has returned -62.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Meditor Group Ltd reduced their investment in BATS:INDA by 148,800 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.02.

On 07/18/2022, iShares MSCI India ETF traded for a price of $40 per share and a market cap of $4.02Bil. The stock has returned -3.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI India ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.23.

Meditor Group Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:EPI by 186,200 shares. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.19.

On 07/18/2022, WisdomTree India Earnings Fund traded for a price of $29.98 per share and a market cap of $659.56Mil. The stock has returned 0.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.72.

The guru sold out of their 603,790-share investment in NAS:ALKS. Previously, the stock had a 3.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.46 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Alkermes PLC traded for a price of $29.38 per share and a market cap of $4.82Bil. The stock has returned 23.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alkermes PLC has a price-book ratio of 4.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 212.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

