FARMERS TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

42 MCCLURG ROAD YOUNGSTOWN, OH 44512

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 151 stocks valued at a total of $419.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(8.28%), AAPL(4.57%), and MSFT(4.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FARMERS TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FARMERS TRUST CO bought 45,438 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 91,961. The trade had a 4.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/18/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $381.95 per share and a market cap of $346.12Bil. The stock has returned -10.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-book ratio of 3.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

FARMERS TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:WFC by 139,897 shares. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.96.

On 07/18/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $41.19 per share and a market cap of $156.23Bil. The stock has returned -6.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-book ratio of 0.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 146,593-share investment in NYSE:WY. Previously, the stock had a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.12 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Weyerhaeuser Co traded for a price of $34.32 per share and a market cap of $25.55Bil. The stock has returned 0.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Weyerhaeuser Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FARMERS TRUST CO bought 40,237 shares of NYSE:DUK for a total holding of 44,482. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.99.

On 07/18/2022, Duke Energy Corp traded for a price of $105.43 per share and a market cap of $81.17Bil. The stock has returned 0.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.14 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

FARMERS TRUST CO reduced their investment in ARCA:XLU by 62,376 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.92.

On 07/18/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $68.79 per share and a market cap of $16.19Bil. The stock has returned 6.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.