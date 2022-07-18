FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 147 stocks valued at a total of $218.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(5.30%), QQQ(4.87%), and DVY(3.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 10,000 shares in NAS:ERIE, giving the stock a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.95 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Erie Indemnity Co traded for a price of $189.77 per share and a market cap of $9.92Bil. The stock has returned 2.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Erie Indemnity Co has a price-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-book ratio of 7.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST bought 13,888 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 60,899. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/18/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $147.07 per share and a market cap of $2,380.35Bil. The stock has returned 0.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-book ratio of 35.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.78 and a price-sales ratio of 6.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST bought 12,263 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 33,770. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.8.

On 07/18/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $135.26 per share and a market cap of $29.23Bil. The stock has returned -7.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a price-book ratio of 2.60.

During the quarter, FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST bought 12,983 shares of NAS:DVY for a total holding of 71,378. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.57.

On 07/18/2022, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $116.51 per share and a market cap of $21.08Bil. The stock has returned 4.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.88.

FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST reduced their investment in ARCA:VO by 4,497 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.87.

On 07/18/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $199.21 per share and a market cap of $47.31Bil. The stock has returned -13.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.02.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

