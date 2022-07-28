Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time

HOUSTON, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. ( NYSE:OIS, Financial) announced today that it has scheduled its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call for Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time. During the call, Oil States will discuss the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which are expected to be released on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after the markets close.



This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Oil States’ website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1 (866) 374-5140 in the United States or by dialing +1 (404) 400-0571 internationally and using the passcode of 40967423#. A replay of the conference call will be available one and a half hours after the completion of the call by clicking on the following link: Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Replay.

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the energy, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International’s website at www.oilstatesintl.com.

