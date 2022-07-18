BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 697 stocks valued at a total of $771.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.97%), MSFT(6.82%), and GOOGL(4.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 105,086 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 07/18/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $74.13 per share and a market cap of $85.85Bil. The stock has returned -74.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:XYL by 96,942 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.61.

On 07/18/2022, Xylem Inc traded for a price of $75.88 per share and a market cap of $13.67Bil. The stock has returned -36.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xylem Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-book ratio of 4.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA bought 25,007 shares of NYSE:URI for a total holding of 33,161. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.19.

On 07/18/2022, United Rentals Inc traded for a price of $257.05 per share and a market cap of $18.41Bil. The stock has returned -16.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Rentals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-book ratio of 3.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA bought 18,354 shares of NAS:KLAC for a total holding of 19,269. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $336.71.

On 07/18/2022, KLA Corp traded for a price of $329.49 per share and a market cap of $47.01Bil. The stock has returned 12.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KLA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-book ratio of 12.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.84 and a price-sales ratio of 5.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 50,308 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.87.

On 07/18/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $114.47 per share and a market cap of $31.06Bil. The stock has returned -5.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

