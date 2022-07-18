NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT, Financial) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today the release of its second annual Corporate Sustainability Report. The report details RPT’s strategy and performance in the areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and demonstrates the Company’s commitment to be a disciplined steward of ESG principles through transparent, consistent and reliable reporting of our plans and ongoing progress. The report can be found on the Corporate Responsibility page of the RPT website.



“RPT continues to make great strides in its ESG initiatives as detailed in our second annual Corporate Sustainability Report,” said Brian Harper, President and Chief Executive Officer. “By delivering on our corporate purpose of Turning Commercial Ground into Common Ground, we believe we can create a sustainable business model that creates value for all of our stakeholders in the years to come.”

Environmental Highlights

Reduced electricity consumption in 2021 in landlord-controlled areas by 10.7%, compared to 2018, positioning us to reach our goal of 25% by 2026

Saved almost 35 million gallons of water in 2021, compared to 2019; more than twice our goal

Diverted 20% of landlord-controlled shopping center waste from landfills, providing momentum to hit our goal of 35% by 2023

Achieved the Gold level award as a Green Lease Leader

Social Highlights

98% of respondents to an employee engagement survey believe RPT is a great place to work

Experienced a voluntary turnover rate of only 11% in 2021, below national averages

Employees volunteered virtually and in-person for numerous causes and organizations, giving $40,000 through individual donations and corporate matching funds

Implemented a number of strategies to recruit and attract a more diverse applicant pool resulting in a year-over-year 5% increase in the racial and ethnic diversity of RPT’s workforce

Governance Highlights

ESG goals were considered as part of the subjective executive performance component of the 2021 annual incentive program and will be an even larger, separate component of the annual bonus opportunity for RPT’s named executive officers in 2022

Implemented an Enterprise Risk Management program to govern RPT’s operational, financial and legal risk

Recognition Highlights

Crain’s Detroit: 2021 Cool Places to Work

2021 Best Bosses by GlobeSt Real Estate Forum

Top Work Places 2021 Detroit Free Press

2021 Healthiest Employers of NYC

2021 Best and Brightest in Wellness (9th consecutive year)

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of March 31, 2022, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 47 wholly-owned shopping centers, 10 shopping centers owned through its grocery anchored joint venture, and 40 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture, which together represent 14.6 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.2% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

