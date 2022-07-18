EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 300 stocks valued at a total of $353.00Mil. The top holdings were RILY(16.19%), FRG(7.45%), and ATVI(2.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC bought 707,663 shares of NAS:FRG for a total holding of 749,363. The trade had a 7.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.69.

On 07/18/2022, Franchise Group Inc traded for a price of $32.6 per share and a market cap of $1.32Bil. The stock has returned -2.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franchise Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC bought 319,591 shares of NAS:RILY for a total holding of 1,351,628. The trade had a 3.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.76.

On 07/18/2022, B. Riley Financial Inc traded for a price of $43.45 per share and a market cap of $1.21Bil. The stock has returned -35.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, B. Riley Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 126,620 shares in NAS:CDK, giving the stock a 1.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.97 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-book ratio of 14.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 203,800-share investment in NYSE:VNE. Previously, the stock had a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.95 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Veoneer Inc traded for a price of $36.95 per share and a market cap of $4.14Bil. The stock has returned 50.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Veoneer Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 19,700 shares in NYSE:ROG, giving the stock a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $266.01 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Rogers Corp traded for a price of $263.53 per share and a market cap of $4.96Bil. The stock has returned 36.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rogers Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-book ratio of 4.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 31.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.80 and a price-sales ratio of 5.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

