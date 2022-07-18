MAGNOLIA GROUP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $678.00Mil. The top holdings were NNI(23.90%), BOC(17.31%), and FYBR(14.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MAGNOLIA GROUP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MAGNOLIA GROUP, LLC bought 1,027,710 shares of NYSE:ALLY for a total holding of 2,843,224. The trade had a 5.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.

On 07/18/2022, Ally Financial Inc traded for a price of $34.57 per share and a market cap of $11.17Bil. The stock has returned -30.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ally Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-book ratio of 0.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MAGNOLIA GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BOC by 1,400,000 shares. The trade had a 4.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.96.

On 07/18/2022, Boston Omaha Corp traded for a price of $22.18 per share and a market cap of $658.71Mil. The stock has returned -25.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Omaha Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 140.62 and a price-sales ratio of 10.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MAGNOLIA GROUP, LLC bought 1,243,727 shares of NYSE:RMAX for a total holding of 2,088,609. The trade had a 4.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.33.

On 07/18/2022, RE/MAX Holdings Inc traded for a price of $24.18 per share and a market cap of $465.86Mil. The stock has returned -26.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RE/MAX Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

MAGNOLIA GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ARLP by 1,729,960 shares. The trade had a 3.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.07.

On 07/18/2022, Alliance Resource Partners LP traded for a price of $21 per share and a market cap of $2.67Bil. The stock has returned 201.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alliance Resource Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 217,955-share investment in NYSE:THO. Previously, the stock had a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.58 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Thor Industries Inc traded for a price of $81.59 per share and a market cap of $4.45Bil. The stock has returned -23.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thor Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.42 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

