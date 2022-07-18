Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 361 stocks valued at a total of $137.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.91%), JNJ(3.19%), and CVX(3.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s top five trades of the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced their investment in NYSE:MPW by 77,003 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.04.

On 07/18/2022, Medical Properties Trust Inc traded for a price of $15.81 per share and a market cap of $9.49Bil. The stock has returned -23.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.43 and a price-sales ratio of 5.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought 28,220 shares of ARCA:XLRE for a total holding of 50,209. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.34.

On 07/18/2022, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) traded for a price of $40.6 per share and a market cap of $5.20Bil. The stock has returned -9.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) has a price-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a price-book ratio of 3.20.

The guru established a new position worth 14,642 shares in NYSE:ADM, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.46 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $72.55 per share and a market cap of $40.82Bil. The stock has returned 24.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced their investment in NAS:META by 4,895 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 07/18/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $167.23 per share and a market cap of $452.58Bil. The stock has returned -50.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-book ratio of 3.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 6,001 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 07/18/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $139.58 per share and a market cap of $274.25Bil. The stock has returned 41.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

