Townsend & Associates, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $216.00Mil. The top holdings were TIP(20.91%), IVV(15.17%), and LMT(2.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Townsend & Associates, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Townsend & Associates, Inc bought 73,624 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 84,998. The trade had a 13.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/18/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $384 per share and a market cap of $283.12Bil. The stock has returned -10.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

Townsend & Associates, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 108,768 shares. The trade had a 6.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.87.

On 07/18/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $114.47 per share and a market cap of $31.06Bil. The stock has returned -5.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 23,400-share investment in NYSE:RSG. Previously, the stock had a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.31 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Republic Services Inc traded for a price of $126.75 per share and a market cap of $40.04Bil. The stock has returned 9.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Republic Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-book ratio of 4.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.26 and a price-sales ratio of 3.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 13,805 shares in NYSE:GNRC, giving the stock a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.71 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $223.7 per share and a market cap of $14.28Bil. The stock has returned -48.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-book ratio of 6.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 8,453-share investment in NAS:ISRG. Previously, the stock had a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.67 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $206.26 per share and a market cap of $74.04Bil. The stock has returned -34.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-book ratio of 6.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.84 and a price-sales ratio of 12.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

