Occidental Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 179 stocks valued at a total of $337.00Mil. The top holdings were SPIB(7.15%), SPSB(6.20%), and AAPL(4.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Occidental Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BOND by 47,810 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.98.

On 07/18/2022, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $95.22 per share and a market cap of $3.21Bil. The stock has returned -12.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Active Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 56.49.

During the quarter, Occidental Asset Management, LLC bought 65,602 shares of BATS:IAGG for a total holding of 139,466. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.64.

On 07/18/2022, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund traded for a price of $50.21 per share and a market cap of $3.66Bil. The stock has returned -8.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Occidental Asset Management, LLC bought 82,864 shares of NAS:PFF for a total holding of 109,473. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.61.

On 07/18/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $33.24 per share and a market cap of $15.31Bil. The stock has returned -10.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 26,023 shares in ARCA:STIP, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.87 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.26 per share and a market cap of $12.52Bil. The stock has returned 0.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Occidental Asset Management, LLC bought 16,572 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 19,380. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.69.

On 07/18/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $127.45 per share and a market cap of $38.09Bil. The stock has returned 0.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a price-book ratio of 4.59.

