Provident Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 WINNERS CIRCLE BRENTWOOD, TN 37027

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $158.00Mil. The top holdings were VOOV(9.34%), DGRO(9.25%), and SCHX(9.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Provident Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Provident Wealth Management, LLC bought 242,173 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 244,725. The trade had a 8.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.03.

On 07/18/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $59.64 per share and a market cap of $13.61Bil. The stock has returned -18.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a price-book ratio of 6.79.

During the quarter, Provident Wealth Management, LLC bought 100,108 shares of NAS:CDC for a total holding of 186,351. The trade had a 4.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.5.

On 07/18/2022, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd traded for a price of $66.495 per share and a market cap of $1.97Bil. The stock has returned 6.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VXF by 17,561 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.6.

On 07/18/2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF traded for a price of $133.79 per share and a market cap of $12.80Bil. The stock has returned -25.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

The guru sold out of their 65,206-share investment in ARCA:SPEM. Previously, the stock had a 1.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.73 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $33.68 per share and a market cap of $5.26Bil. The stock has returned -21.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

During the quarter, Provident Wealth Management, LLC bought 24,860 shares of BATS:MOAT for a total holding of 177,118. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.72.

On 07/18/2022, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $64.74 per share and a market cap of $6.12Bil. The stock has returned -10.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a price-book ratio of 3.66.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.