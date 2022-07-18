Veracity Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 185 stocks valued at a total of $188.00Mil. The top holdings were IUSG(9.56%), IWM(7.66%), and NOBL(5.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Veracity Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 15,659 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.04 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110 per share and a market cap of $20.31Bil. The stock has returned -0.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 17,817-share investment in NYSE:EMR. Previously, the stock had a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.31 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $79.36 per share and a market cap of $47.14Bil. The stock has returned -18.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-book ratio of 4.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 20,138 shares in NYSE:RIO, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.81 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Rio Tinto PLC traded for a price of $56.64 per share and a market cap of $89.79Bil. The stock has returned -31.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rio Tinto PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Veracity Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 6,752 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.96.

On 07/18/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $185.79 per share and a market cap of $118.74Bil. The stock has returned -5.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 17,705-share investment in NYSE:OTIS. Previously, the stock had a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.7 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Otis Worldwide Corp traded for a price of $68.96 per share and a market cap of $29.16Bil. The stock has returned -18.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Otis Worldwide Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

