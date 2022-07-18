PSI Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 717 stocks valued at a total of $202.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(9.07%), SPLG(6.84%), and USMV(4.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PSI Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PSI Advisors, LLC bought 139,180 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 312,245. The trade had a 3.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.07.

On 07/18/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $44.89 per share and a market cap of $13.15Bil. The stock has returned -10.20% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

The guru sold out of their 133,669-share investment in BATS:FCTR. Previously, the stock had a 1.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.56 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF traded for a price of $27.0486 per share and a market cap of $343.52Mil. The stock has returned -22.05% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

PSI Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 8,081 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/18/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $384 per share and a market cap of $283.12Bil. The stock has returned -10.18% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

The guru sold out of their 88,026-share investment in NAS:VRIG. Previously, the stock had a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.78 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol traded for a price of $24.6 per share and a market cap of $639.60Mil. The stock has returned -1.24% over the past year.

During the quarter, PSI Advisors, LLC bought 40,987 shares of ARCA:DON for a total holding of 44,588. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.98.

On 07/18/2022, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund traded for a price of $39.28 per share and a market cap of $2.90Bil. The stock has returned -1.90% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a price-book ratio of 1.95.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

