Milestone Advisory Partners recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

103 Bradford Village Ct Southern Pines, NC 28387

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $123.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(12.20%), FTSL(11.61%), and STPZ(7.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Milestone Advisory Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:FPE by 924,298 shares. The trade had a 9.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.94.

On 07/18/2022, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF traded for a price of $17.41 per share and a market cap of $6.41Bil. The stock has returned -11.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.71.

During the quarter, Milestone Advisory Partners bought 162,326 shares of ARCA:STPZ for a total holding of 166,533. The trade had a 6.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.93.

On 07/18/2022, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $52.25 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 22,836 shares in ARCA:VDC, giving the stock a 3.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $192.26 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $185.78 per share and a market cap of $6.64Bil. The stock has returned 3.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a price-book ratio of 4.68.

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 42,847 shares. The trade had a 2.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.87.

On 07/18/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $114.47 per share and a market cap of $31.06Bil. The stock has returned -5.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Milestone Advisory Partners bought 41,935 shares of ARCA:SPLV for a total holding of 125,741. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.51.

On 07/18/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $60.92 per share and a market cap of $9.55Bil. The stock has returned -0.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a price-book ratio of 2.97.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.