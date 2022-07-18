Oak Harvest Investment Services recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $371.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(8.74%), VGSH(6.74%), and SPYG(5.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oak Harvest Investment Services’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought 12,014 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 93,481. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/18/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $351.08 per share and a market cap of $249.72Bil. The stock has returned -10.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a price-book ratio of 3.83.

The guru established a new position worth 109,116 shares in ARCA:SPYV, giving the stock a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.42 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $36.82 per share and a market cap of $12.43Bil. The stock has returned -4.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

During the quarter, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought 23,469 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 84,669. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.61.

On 07/18/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $101.3 per share and a market cap of $44.24Bil. The stock has returned 0.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a price-book ratio of 2.55.

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced their investment in NAS:EA by 19,895 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.5.

On 07/18/2022, Electronic Arts Inc traded for a price of $123.62 per share and a market cap of $34.53Bil. The stock has returned -13.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Electronic Arts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-book ratio of 4.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 18.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.58 and a price-sales ratio of 5.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 6,399 shares in ARCA:VGT, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $360.63 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $336.96 per share and a market cap of $41.87Bil. The stock has returned -15.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a price-book ratio of 7.54.

