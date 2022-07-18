WC Walker & Associates, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

623 N. HARBOR BLVD. FULLERTON CA 92832 FULLERTON, CA 92832

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $170.00Mil. The top holdings were IWB(11.59%), QQQ(7.88%), and IJR(6.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WC Walker & Associates, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 66,800-share investment in NAS:VGIT. Previously, the stock had a 2.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.11 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $61.05 per share and a market cap of $9.57Bil. The stock has returned -8.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WC Walker & Associates, Inc. bought 27,397 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 577,200. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 07/18/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $109.91 per share and a market cap of $1,440.86Bil. The stock has returned -16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 0.97, a price-book ratio of 5.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, WC Walker & Associates, Inc. bought 17,876 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 86,705. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.87.

On 07/18/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $114.47 per share and a market cap of $31.06Bil. The stock has returned -5.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WC Walker & Associates, Inc. bought 45,058 shares of NAS:COMT for a total holding of 70,460. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.4.

On 07/18/2022, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF traded for a price of $39.41 per share and a market cap of $2.66Bil. The stock has returned 36.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.34.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 5,271 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 07/18/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $190.92 per share and a market cap of $84.82Bil. The stock has returned -64.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-book ratio of 4.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

