South Shore Capital Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $47.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(8.16%), GOOGL(6.18%), and AAPL(6.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were South Shore Capital Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 20,000 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.27 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.35 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 0.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.37.

The guru sold out of their 4,089-share investment in NAS:ETSY. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.77 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Etsy Inc traded for a price of $84.72 per share and a market cap of $10.77Bil. The stock has returned -54.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Etsy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-book ratio of 15.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.70 and a price-sales ratio of 5.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 11,862-share investment in ARCA:IXC. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.9 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, iShares Global Energy ETF traded for a price of $32.75 per share and a market cap of $1.94Bil. The stock has returned 39.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.81.

During the quarter, South Shore Capital Advisors bought 3,249 shares of NAS:IUSG for a total holding of 9,392. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.77.

On 07/18/2022, iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF traded for a price of $85.76 per share and a market cap of $10.97Bil. The stock has returned -15.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a price-book ratio of 5.89.

The guru established a new position worth 2,911 shares in NYSE:MRK, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.55 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $92.34 per share and a market cap of $233.51Bil. The stock has returned 18.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-book ratio of 5.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.81 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

