Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $147.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.63%), MSFT(6.09%), and VZ(3.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 9,834 shares in NAS:TXN, giving the stock a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.47 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $159.67 per share and a market cap of $147.24Bil. The stock has returned -14.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-book ratio of 10.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IBM by 12,214 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.89.

On 07/18/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $138.13 per share and a market cap of $124.24Bil. The stock has returned 4.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-book ratio of 6.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 2,349 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/18/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $191.18 per share and a market cap of $248.89Bil. The stock has returned -12.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.50.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 10,429 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/18/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.06 per share and a market cap of $19.80Bil. The stock has returned -0.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 1,855 shares in ARCA:IWV, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $236.7 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $220.68 per share and a market cap of $10.09Bil. The stock has returned -12.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.21.

