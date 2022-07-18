Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $717.00Mil. The top holdings were SPYV(15.76%), SPYG(12.64%), and VWO(6.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. bought 107,338 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 120,070. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 07/18/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $139.58 per share and a market cap of $274.25Bil. The stock has returned 41.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 175,010 shares in NYSE:SHEL, giving the stock a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.16 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $48.56 per share and a market cap of $177.18Bil. The stock has returned 26.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. bought 118,660 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 1,734,179. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.35.

On 07/18/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $53.62 per share and a market cap of $11.98Bil. The stock has returned -15.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a price-book ratio of 6.29.

During the quarter, Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. bought 162,815 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 3,069,844. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.42.

On 07/18/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $36.82 per share and a market cap of $12.43Bil. The stock has returned -4.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

During the quarter, Willis Johnson & Associates, Inc. bought 90,643 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 1,161,384. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 07/18/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.3 per share and a market cap of $69.01Bil. The stock has returned -21.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

