MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1514 stocks valued at a total of $1.13Bil. The top holdings were SHY(6.00%), SHV(4.20%), and KMLM(3.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP bought 800,138 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 813,736. The trade had a 5.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.83.

On 07/18/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.52 per share and a market cap of $26.26Bil. The stock has returned -3.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 697,829 shares. The trade had a 4.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/18/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.92 per share and a market cap of $81.51Bil. The stock has returned -10.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP bought 411,321 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 429,694. The trade had a 4.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.04.

On 07/18/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110 per share and a market cap of $20.31Bil. The stock has returned -0.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 1,015,249 shares in ARCA:KMLM, giving the stock a 3.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.41 during the quarter.

On 07/18/2022, KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF traded for a price of $35.5 per share and a market cap of $173.97Mil. The stock has returned 33.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.73.

MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 122,642 shares. The trade had a 3.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/18/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $384 per share and a market cap of $283.12Bil. The stock has returned -10.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

