CARLSBAD, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (AppTech) ( APCX), a Fintech company powering commerce experiences, is excited to announce a partnership that will enable transactions across international borders in a multitude of different retail outlets in Canada, including in-person retail, ecommerce, transportation, lodging, hospitality, automotive, and restaurants.



“We are thrilled to expand cross-border payment capabilities in Canada, setting the stage for future reach and access to AppTech’s transformative payment solutions,” said Virgil Llapitan, President of AppTech Payments Corp. “This partnership creates the foundation for enabling a full range of stellar commerce experiences for both brands and customers across borders.”

The advanced payments processing capabilities will support fully integrated Clover products, next-day settlement, support for multiple pricing strategies, cross-border remittance, omnichannel capabilities, strong PCI compliance, and a broad acceptance across multiple types of cards, including: MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, JCB, China Union Pay, and Interac Debit Cards.

The expansion into Canada further builds upon the strengthening of AppTech’s fully integrated approach to unify a brand’s online and offline customer experiences and purchasing journeys. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of AppTech’s acquisition of Hothand Inc. (Hothand) in late-May that gave the company ownership over the intellectual property rights to a thirteen-patent portfolio that broadly covers geofence triggered ecommerce and/or advertising via cell phone.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About AppTech Payments Corp

AppTech Payments Corp. ( APCX) is an innovative Fintech company with an elite digital platform that powers seamless omni-channel commerce experiences for clients and their customers. AppTech is developing a transformative digital payments and banking all-in-one platform that will upend the Fintech industry. Our embedded, highly secure platform drives B2B, B2C and P2P capabilities in Payments as a Service (PaaS) and Banking as a Service (BaaS) from crypto and contactless payment options to virtual cards, text-to-pay, mobile-to-mobile and cross-border remittance.

Investor Relations Contact

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners, LLC

[email protected]

646-829-9701

Media Contact

Sarah Bilyeu

KCD PR for AppTech Payments Corp

[email protected]

AppTech Payments Corp.

[email protected]

760-707-5959