State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced the appointment of Jennifer Taylor as Head of Emerging Market Debt (EMD) and Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group, reporting to Abhishek Kumar, Head for Global Strategies, EMEA and APAC. Based in London, Jennifer will lead a team of specialist portfolio managers that manage a growing range of EMD strategies across a book of approximately $35 billion, in both local and hard currency mandates and funds.

Prior to joining State Street Global Advisors, Jennifer spent eight years at Janus Henderson Investors in London, where she built and subsequently managed the EMD business, with a focus on hard currency mandates. She previously held senior roles at Thames River Capital and several hedge funds, and started her career at JP Morgan in New York. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Boston College.

Commenting on the appointment, Stephen Yeats, Global Head of Fixed Income Beta Solutions and UK Head of Investments, said, “Our EMD business continues to go from strength to strength and we see significant demand from EMD investors that are choosing to partner with us to help them structure and implement exposure across both local and hard currency markets. Jennifer’s breadth of experience and industry profile will be invaluable to us as we look to bring our EMD investment process and strategies to the next level, in order to satisfy investors’ increasing demands. Jennifer’s successful track record throughout her career speaks volumes, and we’re excited to have her on board to drive growth in this important asset class.”

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of index and active strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s fourth-largest asset manager* with US $3.48 trillion† under our care.

†This figure is presented as June 30, 2022 and includes approximately $66.43 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, , LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

*Pensions & Investments Research Center, as of 12/31/21.

© 2022 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Tracking Number: 4841851.1.1.EMEA.RTL

Expiration date: July 30, 2023

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005518/en/