Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM), is proud to announce that it is certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada for 2022-23. Awarded by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures, this prestigious certification is based on direct feedback from employees and demonstrates Dexcom’s commitment to fostering a workplace culture rooted in transparency, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. This year, 92 per cent of employees said they feel proud to tell others they work at Dexcom Canada.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognized as a Great Place to Work in Canada,” says Laura Endres, Senior Vice President, North America. “This achievement would not be possible without our amazing employees who exemplify Dexcom’s values of being dependable, listening, serving with integrity and thinking big, every day.”

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

Dexcom Canada is dedicated to raising the bar on the employee experience and continuing to cultivate a workplace culture where employees are celebrated, empowered with professional growth and career advancement opportunities, and carry meaningful purpose working to improve lives for people living with diabetes. “Our team is truly exceptional, with each person playing an integral part in helping build the amazing culture we have. We will continue to seek feedback from our employees, learn and improve to ensure that Dexcom Canada remains an engaging place to work for many years to come,” says Iris Nikolic, HR Business Partner.

Dexcom Canada continues to expand its presence across Canada and bring life-changing diabetes management technology to more Canadians. Visit Dexcom’s Careers page to learn more about available opportunities to join our team.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005535/en/