TELUS+International, a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, including AI and content moderation, today announced the official opening of its state-of-the-art site in Ballina, Mayo in Ireland that will support the company’s creation and enhancement of data to enable better AI via human intelligence.

TELUS International’s US$1.5 million investment into the site in Ballina features new meeting spaces for team member collaboration, ergonomically-designed work spaces, a dedicated space for bike storage with access to shower facilities, a canteen stocked with healthy snacks and refreshments, as well as a snooker table and stunning views of the River Moy. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited to open our company’s newest site here in Ballina on behalf of our team members in the region, further supporting their ambitions to continually elevate the level of support and innovation that we provide to top global brands and tech hyperscalers, helping them leverage the power of AI to in turn better serve their customers,” said Marilyn Tyfting, chief corporate officer, TELUS International. “This inspiring and tech-forward space paired with our local and global teams’ deep expertise and capabilities in AI will further enable us to meet the increasing demand and complex needs we continue to see from our clients. Additionally, this significant investment in the Mayo community builds upon our company’s strong 17-year legacy of establishing and growing TELUS International’s operations and teams across 28 countries around the world, and represents our long-term commitment to supporting the citizens, community and infrastructure in the regions where we operate.”

TELUS International AI Data Solutions helps companies test and improve machine learning models via its global AI Community of more than one million annotators and linguists. The company handles all data types across 500+ languages and dialects to enhance AI systems across a range of applications from advanced smart products, to better search results, to expanded speech recognition, to more human-like bot interactions.

Investing in Ballina

The US$1.5 million investment in Ballina, Mayo, follows TELUS International’s 2021+acquisition+of+Lionbridge+AI and the addition of 30 new roles. TELUS International AI Data Solutions currently employs more than 200 team members in the region.

“This significant investment in the TELUS International AI Data Solutions site in Ballina is especially exciting for our local team members who will have the opportunity to enjoy the bright, airy space right on the River Moy, which includes green building components, including beautiful self-sustainable, natural moss walls that improve the air quality by reducing carbon dioxide levels and airborne dust, and minimize sound to help team members better focus,” said Enda Cunnane, senior site director, TELUS International AI Data Solutions. “This state-of-the-art facility is a great boost for our town and local community, and will serve as a hub for innovation in the AI space. We also believe it will help us attract and engage top tech and AI talent locally as well as from across Ireland and even around the world to fill our numerous work from home roles in AI to contribute to the overall growth and success of the region.”

TELUS International continues to be positioned as a leading employer in Ireland with additional inspiring locations located in Dublin, Cork and Ballina. In 2022, TELUS International was recognized on Fast+Company%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Workplace+for+Innovators international list, Forbes’ list of Best+Employers+for+Diversity+in+2022 and was named one of Mogul%26rsquo%3Bs+Top+100+Workplaces+for+Diverse+Representation.

We give where we live

Over the course of the past two years, regional TELUS International team members have volunteered more than 7,000 hours and have donated more than $110,000 to charities in Ireland through various fundraising events and company donations. On July 16, TELUS International sponsored Ballina’s local triathlon, Salmon Run. TELUS International also sponsors the Ballina Women and Girls soccer teams, as well as the Time To Read initiative, supporting the literacy skills of young people at the local Scoil Íosa.

About TELUS International Ireland

TELUS International Ireland is a leading Irish-based provider of digitally-enabled customer experience (CX) and business process solutions, and is a key location in the TELUS International family. It has two CX and IT delivery centers strategically located in Dublin and Cork as well as a site in Ballina, Mayo providing AI data solutions to support many of the world’s top brands. TELUS International Ireland is committed to promoting and celebrating diversity and inclusion within its team, company and the community where it lives, works and serves. This includes inclusive, high-impact volunteer days like TELUS Days of Giving.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than one million citizens around the world, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $4.7 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

