PLANO, Texas, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc., ( KPLT, Financial) a leading lease-to-own platform that integrates with omni-channel retailers and e-commerce platforms to power online shopping for non-prime customers, has hired Reid Bork as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (“CRO”). He will take charge of enhancing and optimizing Katapult’s customer base and sales team to continue the expansion of the company’s merchant partnerships and overall growth.



In this position, Bork will play a critical role in building and leading the Katapult sales organization, working cross-functionally to develop and drive the end–to–end sales strategy. As CRO, he will define revenue cycles, go-to-market methods and expand the company’s sales team, leveraging analytics and data to drive predictable growth.

"Reid has an established history of growing revenue, serving as a dynamic sales leader and delivering stellar client service,” said Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult. “These skills are not only critical in this role, but also complement the overall values of Katapult as we achieve results through commitment, integrity and teamwork. Having Reid as part of our executive leadership team will be a tremendous benefit to Katapult, as well as our partners and customers as we continue our trajectory of growth by adding new merchants to our lease-to-own platform and accelerate our growth with enterprise clients."

Prior to joining Katapult, Bork was the vice president and general manager at Sezzle, Inc., a high growth buy now pay later provider, where he launched the enterprise business segment, scaled the team from three to over twenty employees, and grew revenues with enterprise clients by 800% in 18 months. As a former senior director at PayPal, Bork led the team of global account executives responsible for PayPal’s largest multinational merchant clients and created strategies to drive critical growth. He earned his MBA from The University of Texas at Austin and his bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University in Spanish and Physical Science.

About Katapult

Katapult is transforming the world of lease-to-own with transparent lease-purchase plans that flex to meet the needs of the 30% of Americans who are overlooked by traditional credit. With proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) risk-modeling technology, Katapult predicts consumer behavior more accurately than traditional credit scores—providing new paths to ownership for people and new customers for omnichannel retailers. Katapult ensures exceptional experiences with seamless integration, both directly with merchants and through ecommerce platforms, and award-winning customer service. Visit www.katapult.com to learn more.

