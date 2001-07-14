908 Devices Inc., (Nasdaq: MASS) a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 before market open on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Company management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.908devices.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay within 24 hours after the event.

About 908 Devices

