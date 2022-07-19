WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp ( TSXV:TDG, Financial) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the appointment effective July 19, 2022, of Steven Kramar as TDG's Vice President Exploration.

Mr. Kramar is a professional geoscientist (P.Geo) with over 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration and resource development industry. He has served in Project and Senior Geologist roles for junior mining companies operating in Yukon, Alaska and Western Canada, in the base and precious metal space. He holds a BSc. from University of Alberta, and an MSc. (Geology) from Acadia University. Mr. Kramar joined TDG Gold in August of 2021 and has served the role of Senior Geologist and the technical and operational lead of TDG's portfolio of assets in British Columbia. He is a registered Professional Geoscientist with Engineers and Geoscientists, British Columbia.

Fletcher Morgan, TDG's CEO, commented, "Steven's promotion acknowledges his important contributions since joining TDG including the bonanza grade hits in the Cayley-Rainier Zone at our former producing Shasta gold-silver mine and the initial mineral resource estimate for Shasta that we published in May 2022 after only one season of drilling. With our Phase II drilling already underway and aiming to grow the resource at Shasta - plus the opportunity to identify new drill targets across the Shasta-Baker mine complex ⁠- it's the right time to appoint Steven as our VP Exploration to lead the field team and program that he has helped put together for TDG. Well done Steven ⁠- keep up the good work."

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. In May 2022, TDG published an initial NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta. For the 2022 field season, TDG will prioritize drilling the known mineralization at Shasta which extends south for ~500 metres from the historical JM Pit. TDG currently has 96,343,142 common shares issued and outstanding.

