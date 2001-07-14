Starting today, Discover is inviting students to select+the+next+design for the Discover Student Cards. Students can vote from three designs created by artist Dana+Komsky and the design with the most votes will become an option for Discover cardmembers to select from in the coming months.

“While we have long offered a wide range of card designs, we wanted to take it a step further and invite Discover customers and students to be part of our selection process,” said Geeta Chandan, vice president of rewards and product strategy at Discover. “Dana brings a colorful, vibrant perspective to her designs that will resonate with students, and we are looking forward to bringing a new, unique design option for our cardmembers.”

The three designs include:

Go with the Flow: An abstract card design created using a fluid art painting technique.

Rainbow Frogs: Bright frogs bring the energy made with traditional colored pencils.

For the Foodies: A digitally drawn collection of snacks for late night study sessions.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Discover to bring cardmembers the next design for the Discover Student Cards,” said artist Dana Komsky. “I have a passion for inspiring people to think differently and express their true colors and am excited to bring my designs to Discover’s cardmembers.”

Voting opened July 18 and will run through August 26. Visit DiscoverStudentCardArt.com to vote and for more information. For terms and conditions and specific voting information, visit DiscoverStudentCardArt.com%2Fterms-and-conditions.

