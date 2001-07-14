United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) today announced it will provide sustainable solutions to Turner Construction that include all-electric trucks and zero-emission power systems. Turner will use the rental equipment for construction of a hyperscale data center in Kansas City, Missouri for Meta, formerly the Facebook company, to reduce the environmental impact of the jobsite.

The equipment package includes the all-electric, zero-emissions Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck with a range of up to 320 miles and a maximum towing capacity of 10,000 pounds, in addition to a 9.6 kilowatt Pro Power onboard generator system.

“Turner is committed to leading the challenge of decarbonizing construction and working with innovative partners like United Rentals. These solutions allow us to demonstrate how the future of construction will look,” said Bill Hassel, Data Center Program Sustainability Manager, Turner Construction. “The ability to test cutting-edge electric vehicles such as the F-150 Lightning on a real-world construction site will provide valuable information on how electrifying construction equipment will help reduce emissions while driving productivity.”

United Rentals and Turner share a commitment to reducing the environmental impact of their operations and helping customers reduce their carbon footprint. The partnership will help United Rentals identify other construction projects where emissions-saving solutions can be deployed to work towards net-zero jobsites. This is also part of Meta’s efforts to reach net zero emissions across its value chain in 2030.

“Turner and United Rentals are both committed to building a better future, which was a catalyst for our collaboration to drive eco-conscious changes on construction jobsites,” said Craig Schmidt, Vice President of National Accounts, United Rentals. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Turner on innovative, sustainable solutions that contribute to a safer, healthier environment.”

United Rentals provides end-to-end solutions that drive safety, efficiency and sustainability in data+center+construction+and+maintenance. The company offers the broadest and most versatile rental equipment fleet, digital tools and advanced solutions to keep data center project schedules and operations on track.

United Rentals Sustainability Solutions

United Rentals helps companies in a range of industries to achieve their sustainability goals by creating lower-emission worksites without compromising safety or productivity. The United Rentals fleet includes low- and zero-emissions rental equipment options such as all-electric trucks and compact excavators, and zero-emission battery systems. The company’s cloud-based Total+Control%26reg%3B fleet management system allows customers to monitor emissions and track engine hours to help them manage against their sustainability goals. Total Control also tracks utilization that helps users right-size fleets, which can conserve natural resources. Additional information can be found at the United+Rentals+Sustainability+web+page.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,301 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 20,850 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.97 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

