MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSX-V:VIO)(OTC PINK:VIORF)(FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to announce results from its Phase II drill program and to provide an exploration update on its flagship Belleterre gold project. The Phase II program targeted select areas adjacent to the historic mine workings at Shaft 2 and Shaft 3 to better understand the structural controls on high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization at Belleterre. The 12W deformation structure, located directly on-strike with Shaft 3, returned the strongest intercepts from multiple holes, including zones of 1.0 to 15.85 metres ("m") of quartz veining, shearing, and pervasive quartz flooding. Hole BV22-011 returned the highest-grade intercept of 1.35 m grading 12.87 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au within 15.85 m grading 1.28 g/t Au. Hole BV22-011 intercepted high-grade gold associated with quartz veining and contained very fine disseminated visible gold ("VG") throughout the vein intercept. Vior has now drilled 6 core holes along the 12W deformation zone and defined over 500 m of strike with the system open to the southwest and at depth.

Mark Fedosiewich, President & CEO stated: In a short period of time, we have retransformed our exploration portfolio by consolidating the district-scale gold project at Belleterre, one of the highest-grade historic gold mines in Quebec. Belleterre was historically known as a high-grade narrow vein gold mine, however, our team is very encouraged by the thicker, shear-hosted style of mineralization observed in our first two drill programs, which is common across multiple greenstone belts in Ontario and Quebec. Phases I and II have confirmed the potential to expand historically mined veins along strike and at depth as well as make new discoveries along several recently identified gold-bearing structures. Belleterre exhibits exceptional exploration upside and there are many past and current examples of new discoveries in historic gold mining camps that have resulted in tremendous value creation for junior explorers. Vior's value creation process is well underway at Belleterre.

Highlights include:

High-grade intersect on the 12W structure: 12.87 g/t Au over 1.35 m included in 1.28 g/t Au over 15.85 m in hole BV22-011, see Tables 1 & 2 and Figures 1 & 2 for more drill results;

All holes drilled on the 12W structure confirmed a robust gold structure showing over 13 m of continuous quartz veining in hole BV22-13, with some local quartz veins containing VG in holes BV22-010 and 11, see Figure 3; and

The 12W structure remains open at depth and laterally. Gold grades appear to correlate with the intersection of a secondary NW-SE structural orientation also observed at the mine. This orientation could be a key structural control to the gold-bearing mineralization.

Vior has intersected gold on most drill holes since drilling was initiated at Belleterre. Of 15 holes drilled by Vior in Phases I & II, 10 returned prospective gold intercepts in strongly altered and mineralized quartz veins, indicating a high rate of success, and highlighting the discovery potential at the Belleterre camp. The 12W deformation zone shows promising exploration potential and is defined by a 20 to 30 m wide shear zone that exhibits pervasive quartz flooding and veining with a mineral assemblage of pyrite-pyrrhotite and visible gold. Lower-grade Au has been observed throughout the 12W deformation zone while higher-grade Au is typically constrained to discrete 1 to 3 m wide quartz veins on the hanging wall and/or the footwall sides of the shear. These two preliminary drill programs are still very early in the exploration process, and form part of Vior's systematic exploration strategy that is building the foundation for a robust structural model.

Summer 2022 Field Exploration Program and Future Plans

Vior is well underway in its extensive Summer 2022 field exploration program at Belleterre that will run through mid-August 2022. The field work will consist of mapping, rock sampling and characterization of mineralized zones. The main focus will be on the recently optioned claims from Osisko Mining Inc., but will also include several other promising areas surrounding the historic Belleterre mining camp. The key objectives for this field program will be to discover new gold showings and structures, and to field-proof Vior's geological model. The team will also follow up on geophysical targets originating from the high-resolution NOVATEM G2 survey at Belleterre and look to develop high-priority drill targets for future drill programs.

Skyfall - claim acquisition

Vior has signed a purchase agreement whereby it will acquire from a prospector a 100% interest in 24 claims covering 1,355 hectares next to the Skyfall property, in consideration for the issuance of 40,000 shares of the Corporation, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Figure 1: Plan view map showing Phase II drill hole traces at Belleterre

Figure 2: Schematic Longview A-A' of the 12W vein system

Figure 3: Photos of quartz vein and silica flooding in BV22-013 as well as visible gold (VG) in BV22-011

Table1: Phase II significant drill intercepts results.

Table 2: Phase II drill collar coordinates

The Belleterre Project

The property is located near the town of Belleterre in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec, 95 km south of Rouyn-Noranda, QC. The property consists of 551 claims covering 30,258 hectares (302.6 sq km), and forming a district-scale exploration package that extends over a strike length of 37 km. The Project includes the option to acquire the former high-grade Belleterre Gold Mine that produced over 750,000 oz gold (Au) at 10.73 g/t and 95,000 oz silver (Ag) at 1.73 g/t between 1936 and 1959 (Source: Sigeom MERN). The property has been under-explored for the past 60 years and has never been the subject of such significant consolidation until now. More on Belleterre can be foundHERE.

Vior Inc.

Vior is a hybrid junior mining exploration company based in Quebec, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore and develop high-quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects (see our corporate presentation HERE).

QA/QC Controls

Vior has implemented a Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry best practices, including certified reference material (CRM) standards and blank material inserted every 20 samples. Sample preparation and gold analyses were performed either at Activation Laboratories Ltd (Actlabs) in Sainte-Germaine-Boulé, QC or by SGS Canada Inc., with a preparation of samples performed at the SGS Val d'Or with analysis of samples performed at the SGS Burnaby site in BC. All samples were analyzed for gold by fire-assays (50g) with an atomic absorption finish or ICP-AES technic. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay (50g) followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing more than 3.0 g/t Au. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a four-acid digestion finish ICP-MS method.

Qualified Persons

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Laurent Eustache, Executive Vice-President and Christian Blanchet, Operations Manager for Vior Inc., both Qualified Persons as per National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the approval from the Ministère de l'énergie et des ressources naturelle ("MERN") of the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MERN to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

