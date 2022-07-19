CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / FIELD + FARMER (a Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) ( FRA:Q4Z, Financial) ("The Fresh Factory") company) is excited to announce that its Caramelized Onion Party Dip has won the Good Housekeeping 2022 Healthy Snack Award for Best Creamy Dip selected for its flavor and healthfulness.The fresh, clean, plant-based dip is made using real produce and fresh ingredients, including cannellini beans sourced from a sixth-generation family farm in Michigan.

"We are excited that FIELD + FARMER Caramelized Onion Party Dip has been named a Good Housekeeping 2022 Healthy Snack Award Winner," said Isabella Chia, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of the FIELD + FARMER brand. "Consumers are seeking out fresh, better-for-you, clean-label premium dips that taste great, like our snackable Caramelized Onion Dip. This dip category is showing strong growth at an impressive rate of 23% vs. last year, 77% higher than the growth of dips overall."1

FIELD + FARMER Caramelized Onion Party Dip is an exciting take on traditional French Onion dip:

Made with rich, roasted onions and cannellini beans sourced from Carlson-Arbogast Farms, a sixth-generation family farm in Michigan

Made with real food - you recognize and can pronounce all the ingredients

No gums or preservatives

Top 9 allergen-free and gluten-free

Non-GMO Project-verified

FIELD + FARMER's Caramelized Onion Party Dip is available at participating Whole Foods Markets, Fresh Thyme, and Mariano's, a Midwestern division of Kroger.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the US. As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.coand find The Fresh Factory on social media at: Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. To receive news and updates about The Fresh Factory, sign up for the newsletter at www.thefreshfactory.co.

About FIELD + FARMER

Founded in 2017, FIELD + FARMER(wholly owned by The Fresh Factory) partners with small farms to deliver fresh dressings, dips, bars, and juices made with clean ingredients. Their mission is to re-create craveworthy mainstream flavors with real ingredients and no junk (no chemicals, no preservatives)-what they call big flavor from small farms. Not only do they source from farmers they know and trust, they routinely donate to organizations that support small farmers. Learn more about FIELD + FARMER at www.fieldandfarmer.co or follow them on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

1 Source: Nielsen Total USxAOC, L52W ending June 18, 2022

