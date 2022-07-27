BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. ( VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that Iain Stuart, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of VYNE, will be presenting at the B&T Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Disease Drug Development Conference (in-person) on July 27, 2022.



B&T Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Disease Drug Development Conference (in-person) – Presentation Details Presentation Date: July 27, 2022 Presenter: Iain Stuart, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of VYNE Presentation Track: Harnessing Autoantibody Signatures and Mapping Out the B&T Cell-Mediated

Autoimmune Disease Landscape Presentation Title: The InhiBET™ Platform: Bromodomain and End Terminal (BET) Inhibitors

in Autoimmune Disease

Slides will be accessible on the “Events and Presentation” section of the VYNE website at https://vynetherapeutics.com/investors-media/events_presentations/



About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary pipeline includes FMX114 for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis, and access to a library of bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain inhibitors licensed from In4Derm Limited. The BET inhibitor platform includes lead programs VYN201 (pan-BETi) and VYN202 (selective-BETi) and access to a library of (BET) domain inhibitors for the potential treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

[email protected]

Tyler Zeronda

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

908-458-9106

[email protected]