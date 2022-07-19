News Highlights:

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Re-imagining the office experience, companies are resetting plans to cater to new ways of working. Tasked with creating modern and inspiring workplace environments, CIOs and ITDMs require the right technologies to enable a fast moving, digitally enabled workforce to be productive.

A recent Morning Consult survey1, commissioned by HP, polled 1,000 office workers in the US and Canada to find out what they appreciate (and had missed) most about the office. It turns out, what they really missed was printing. In fact, 57% of office workers surveyed said they missed their office printer more than a free lunch or happy hour.

To address the need for a true workplace of the future, HP Inc. (: HPQ) today introduced the HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 series, a new portfolio of multi-function printers that support and inspire a productivity-focused hybrid workforce, with intelligent solutions that can make work flow faster.

“As the hybrid work model continues to evolve, CIOs and IT departments have never been more challenged,” said Carles Farre, Global Head of Print Services and Solutions, HP Inc. “They need intelligent printers with advanced features that streamline work processes. The HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 series offers our customers and channel partners a sleek, fully customizable and easily manageable portfolio to meet today’s workplace and digitization goals – now and in the future.”

The HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 series delivers:

Simplified Workflows & Boosted Productivity: The E800/E700 Flow series offers comprehensive workflow solutions with new FLOW 2.0 features, including the ability to make edits directly to your content on the control panel (highlight, redact – even simply sign), as well as customized shortcuts 2 . Innovative Reverse and Retry technology 3 detects and resolves double feed issues and paper jams aiding workflows to be kept at a premium.





The E800/E700 Flow series offers comprehensive workflow solutions with new FLOW 2.0 features, including the ability to make edits directly to your content on the control panel (highlight, redact – even simply sign), as well as customized shortcuts . Innovative Reverse and Retry technology detects and resolves double feed issues and paper jams aiding workflows to be kept at a premium. Powerful, Fast Performance: Get more done faster; up to 70ppm fast printing 4 speed and 300 ipm 5 duplex scan speed powered by HP’s custom designed quadcore processor. Utilizing autosensing technology, customers automatically save time with tone and color management, two-sided document detection and automatic job separation features.





Get more done faster; up to 70ppm fast printing speed and 300 ipm duplex scan speed powered by HP’s custom designed quadcore processor. Utilizing autosensing technology, customers automatically save time with tone and color management, two-sided document detection and automatic job separation features. Customizable and Sleek Design: Modern designs include five color panels 6 to match your office decor and HP Flex Build for flexible configurations to meet different business needs 7 .





Modern designs include five color panels to match your office decor and HP Flex Build for flexible configurations to meet different business needs . World’s Most Secure Printing 8 : A recent Morning Consult survey 1 , commission by HP, found that 67% of ITDMs believe privacy and security in a flex work environment have become more complex, especially when it comes to printer security. With HP Wolf Enterprise Security 9 , the HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 series protects, detects, and self-recovers. Specifically, these new devices include Memory Shield™, which helps detect malicious attacks on the printer and, if detected, automatically self-heals. Memory Shield™ uses a hardware-protected solution called Runtime Intrusion Detection to actively scan memory for anomalies, and XGuard CFI from Karamba to monitor the execution flow of the printer firmware to help detect and prevent potential zero-day attacks.





A recent Morning Consult survey , commission by HP, found that 67% of ITDMs believe privacy and security in a flex work environment have become more complex, especially when it comes to printer security. With HP Wolf Enterprise Security , the HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 series protects, detects, and self-recovers. Specifically, these new devices include Memory Shield™, which helps detect malicious attacks on the printer and, if detected, automatically self-heals. Memory Shield™ uses a hardware-protected solution called Runtime Intrusion Detection to actively scan memory for anomalies, and XGuard CFI from Karamba to monitor the execution flow of the printer firmware to help detect and prevent potential zero-day attacks. Built-in Sustainability: Supports zero deforestation10 and helps save resources with HP’s energy efficient printing.11



For more information about the E800/E700 series, please visit https://www.hp.com/us-en/printers/laserjet-managed-e800-e700-series.html.

Availability

The HP LaserJet Managed E800 series is expected to be available in North America on August 1 with expanded availability expected in select countries in Europe in October. The series will continue to roll out to additional countries this year and next. The HP LaserJet Managed E700 series is expected to be available in North America in September and select countries in Europe in October. The series will continue to roll out to additional countries this year and next. ​

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

