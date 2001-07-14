Nearly 10 million people in the United States have a history of systemic or anaphylactic reaction to insect stings, with the risk of a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. To help facilitate more effective venom therapy, Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, has launched its unique Labcorp Clinical Decision Support (CDS) interpretative test report for its Stinging Insect Component-Specific IgE Test that provides allergen test interpretation and treatment suggestions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006089/en/

Photo courtesy of Labcorp

“Labcorp is the only reference laboratory to offer stinging insect (venom) component testing,” said Dr. Andre Valcour, vice president and laboratory director of Labcorp Diagnostic’s esoteric testing unit. “The launch of this new interpretative report is another example of how Labcorp continues to provide clinical expertise and value to providers and patients by identifying specific insect species for therapy and offering guidance on successful venom immunotherapy.”

Over half of stinging insect patients test positive for allergic reactions to both honeybee and yellow jacket (wasp) venom. Labcorp’s Stinging Insect Component-Specific IgE Testing helps identify the specific venom to which the patient is allergic and provides a more precise diagnosis to support venom immunotherapy. Venom-specific immunotherapy (VIT) is an effective treatment for venom allergy that can help protect against future reactions, minimize side effects and lower treatment costs.

The Labcorp CDS interpretative venom allergy report expands on prior reporting to provide report interpretation and uses current Allergy Practice Parameters, which are sponsored by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology and the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, to offer treatment suggestions. Dr. David Golden, a leading expert on stinging insect allergies and former chair of the Stinging Insect Hypersensitivity Practice Parameter Update workgroup, collaborated with Labcorp to establish this vital report.

“It is very important to identify the specific insect species for effective therapy,” said Dr. Golden, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University and the allergy division chief at both Sinai Hospital and Franklin Square Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. “Venom component testing is valuable as it can differentiate between species-specific sensitization and cross-reactivity, fine tune venom diagnosis, and help physicians determine the most appropriate and cost-effective treatment plans for patients.”

The Labcorp CDS interpretive report follows the Practice Parameters and provides physicians comprehensive insight on diagnostic marker interpretation, treatment suggestions and guidance for managing venom and stinging insect therapy. To learn about the Practice Parameters, visit their website.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With over 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in FY2021. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter %40Labcorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006089/en/