Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: “PFHD”), the parent company of Professional Bank, said today that it plans to announce its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, in a press release on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The press release will be followed by a conference call on Friday, July 29, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m., Eastern time.

The Company’s second quarter earnings announcement will be released after the markets close on July 28, 2022, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.proholdco.com.

Participants may access the live conference call on July 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time by dialing 833-630-1365 from the United States or 412-317-1818 from international locations and requesting the “Professional Holding Corp. Investor Call.” The website listed above will contain instructions for accessing technical support to assist you in the event you have difficulties accessing the conference call. The technical support number will be posted on the website 15 minutes before the conference begins. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call through August 31, 2022.

About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) is the parent company of Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008 and based in Coral Gables, Florida. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small-to-medium-size businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Professional Bank currently operates its Florida network through nine branch locations and two Loan Production Offices in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, Duval (Jacksonville), Hillsborough and Pinellas (Tampa Bay) counties. It also has a Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio, and a Loan Production Office in Bedford, New Hampshire. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006083/en/