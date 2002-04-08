EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, is saddened to announce the passing of Board of Directors member Maria F. Blase on Saturday, July 16. Blase served as a member of the Board since September 1, 2018, and she was chairperson of the Finance Committee and a member the Audit Committee.



“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Maria Blase,” said Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe. “Since joining our Board in September 2018, she has been a strong, impactful Director. Her broad general management and executive leadership experience provided many dimensions of value, and we were fortunate to have her intellect, passion, insight, and advice as a trusted counsel and Board member. On behalf of the entire Winnebago Industries family, we offer our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to Maria’s family and friends.”

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, pontoons, inboard/outboard and sterndrive powerboats, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Investor Relations Contact: Steve Stuber - 952-828-8461 – [email protected]



Media Contact: Chad Reece – 641-585-6647 - [email protected]