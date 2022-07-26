Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) will release its second quarter 2022 results before the start of NYSE trading on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. A copy of the earnings release and a supplemental presentation will be posted on Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

Moody's Corporation has updated the start time of its teleconference and now invites you to participate on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2022 results. Following remarks by Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Kaye, Chief Financial Officer, will join the call for a question and answer period.

Teleconference Details:

Date and Time July 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET Webcast The replay and supplemental presentation can be accessed through Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com under “Events & Presentations”. Dial In U.S. and Canada +1-877-400-0505 Other callers +1-720-452-9084 Passcode 8161371 Dial In Replay A replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. ET, July 26, 2022 until 4:00 p.m. ET, August 24, 2022. U.S. and Canada +1-888-203-1112 Other callers +1-719-457-0820 Confirmation code 8161371

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +1-212-553-4857.

