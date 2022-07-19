Ledyard National Bank recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 209 stocks valued at a total of $828.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.54%), MSFT(4.63%), and IEFA(3.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ledyard National Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 78,790-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 259,973 shares in ARCA:DFAE, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.39 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $22.81 per share and a market cap of $1.27Bil. The stock has returned -18.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.42.

Ledyard National Bank reduced their investment in NYSE:BR by 39,688 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.28.

On 07/19/2022, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc traded for a price of $152.34 per share and a market cap of $17.86Bil. The stock has returned -8.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-book ratio of 9.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Ledyard National Bank bought 54,248 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 152,213. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.55.

On 07/19/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $92.36 per share and a market cap of $233.56Bil. The stock has returned 19.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-book ratio of 5.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.80 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Ledyard National Bank reduced their investment in NAS:ESGE by 141,825 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.74.

On 07/19/2022, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $31.77 per share and a market cap of $4.34Bil. The stock has returned -24.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

