SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will host an Investor Day on Aug. 11, 2022, providing a strategic business update and overview of the company’s growth opportunities, research and development pipeline, and technology initiatives to expand its reach and make it easier for healthcare providers and their patients to benefit from genetic insights.



Paul J. Diaz and the Myriad executive leadership team will share updates on new products, partnerships, and innovations designed to improve access and affordability of genetic testing, reduce complexity and cost, and further elevate the company’s product portfolio and pipeline across its core businesses in Women’s Health, Oncology and Mental Health.

“Last year, we began laying a foundation for long-term sustainable growth, profitability, and innovation with the ongoing implementation of our transformation and growth plan,” said Diaz. “Now we are building on these core capabilities, coupled with our scientific expertise and emerging tech-enabled tools, to move from transformation to accelerated business growth.”

Investor Day presentations and Q&A will take place from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. EDT at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City. For those unable to attend in person, a webcast will be available at the investor site on www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Fast Company named Myriad among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, Colaris, Colaris AP, MyRisk, Myriad MyRisk, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, MyChoice CDx, Prequel, Prequel with Amplify, Amplify, Foresight, Precise, FirstGene, Health.Illuminated., RiskScore, Prolaris, GeneSight, and EndoPredict are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. © 2022 Myriad Genetics, Inc. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company’s ongoing implementation of its transformation and growth plan, the company’s efforts to build on its capabilities to move from transformation to accelerated business growth, and new products, partnerships, and innovations that are designed to improve access and affordability to genetic testing, reduce complexity and cost, and further elevate the company’s product portfolio and pipeline across its core businesses. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties are described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2022, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise except as required by law.



















