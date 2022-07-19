Evensky & Katz LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $876.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(20.07%), IWV(10.87%), and ITOT(7.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Evensky & Katz LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 192,047 shares in NAS:VTHR, giving the stock a 3.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $183.81 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund traded for a price of $175.97 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned -8.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a price-book ratio of 3.63.

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDP by 1,345,623 shares. The trade had a 3.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.79.

On 07/19/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.68 per share and a market cap of $1.72Bil. The stock has returned -4.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IQLT by 635,516 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.1.

On 07/19/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $31.32 per share and a market cap of $3.84Bil. The stock has returned -15.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

During the quarter, Evensky & Katz LLC bought 337,740 shares of NAS:ISTB for a total holding of 338,647. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.59.

On 07/19/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.25 per share and a market cap of $5.64Bil. The stock has returned -6.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.16.

The guru sold out of their 160,321-share investment in NAS:VIGI. Previously, the stock had a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.83 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF traded for a price of $69.59 per share and a market cap of $3.65Bil. The stock has returned -13.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a price-book ratio of 3.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

