BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

17300 PRESTON ROAD DALLAS, TX 75252

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 214 stocks valued at a total of $655.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRW(4.98%), FTSL(4.16%), and VYM(3.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP bought 141,243 shares of ARCA:SPTM for a total holding of 148,921. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.37.

On 07/19/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $48.37 per share and a market cap of $5.41Bil. The stock has returned -6.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.39.

BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP reduced their investment in ARCA:EPS by 136,192 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.1.

On 07/19/2022, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund traded for a price of $42.41 per share and a market cap of $634.03Mil. The stock has returned -5.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.85.

The guru established a new position worth 23,423 shares in NYSE:APD, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $243.28 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $230 per share and a market cap of $51.01Bil. The stock has returned -18.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP reduced their investment in BATS:DOCT by 180,090 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.32.

On 07/19/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October traded for a price of $30.6058 per share and a market cap of $133.14Mil. The stock has returned -4.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October has a price-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

The guru sold out of their 110,106-share investment in TSX:TRP. Previously, the stock had a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of C$71.15 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, TC Energy Corp traded for a price of C$67.67 per share and a market cap of C$51.69Bil. The stock has returned 15.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TC Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.