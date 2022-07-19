Buffington Mohr McNeal recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $456.00Mil. The top holdings were IGSB(9.11%), SCHX(6.80%), and MSFT(4.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Buffington Mohr McNeal’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 19,288 shares in NYSE:CB, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $206.12 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $185.72 per share and a market cap of $78.69Bil. The stock has returned 15.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought 149,255 shares of ARCA:IBDQ for a total holding of 158,960. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.82.

On 07/19/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.66 per share and a market cap of $1.30Bil. The stock has returned -6.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 41,178 shares in NAS:MRVL, giving the stock a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.92 during the quarter.

On 07/19/2022, Marvell Technology Inc traded for a price of $52.08 per share and a market cap of $44.26Bil. The stock has returned -4.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marvell Technology Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.65 and a price-sales ratio of 8.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced their investment in NYSE:SPGI by 4,410 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $357.34.

On 07/19/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $357.14 per share and a market cap of $121.39Bil. The stock has returned -12.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.00 and a price-sales ratio of 10.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 30,338 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.77.

On 07/19/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.5 per share and a market cap of $21.31Bil. The stock has returned -6.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

